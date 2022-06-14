Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Director Sells $18,718.26 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGIGet Rating) Director Thomas Mcchesney sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $18,718.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,647 shares in the company, valued at $832,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Mcchesney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Mcchesney sold 1,600 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $7,728.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 8th, Thomas Mcchesney sold 3,500 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

Golden Matrix Group stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGIGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Golden Matrix Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Golden Matrix Group (Get Rating)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

