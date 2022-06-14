Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Director Sells $18,718.26 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Mcchesney sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $18,718.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,647 shares in the company, valued at $832,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Mcchesney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Mcchesney sold 1,600 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $7,728.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Thomas Mcchesney sold 3,500 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

Golden Matrix Group stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Golden Matrix Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Golden Matrix Group (Get Rating)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.