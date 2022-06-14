Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Up 59.9% in May

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the May 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. 161,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $10,415,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOGL shares. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

