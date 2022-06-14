Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $36.94. Approximately 18,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 258,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

