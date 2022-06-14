Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.59. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.99.
