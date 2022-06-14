GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $9.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. GoodRx traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 13589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GDRX. Raymond James lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.38.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

