Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIIX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 284,977 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 958,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 206,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 551,458 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 153,510 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

