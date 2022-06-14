Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 50001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a market capitalization of C$21.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.
About Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA)
