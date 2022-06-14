Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:GGG opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
About Graco (Get Rating)
Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graco (GGG)
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.