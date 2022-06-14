Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Graco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Graco by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 401,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

