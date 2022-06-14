Graft Polymer (LON:GPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Graft Polymer (LON:GPLGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 0.22 ($0.00) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 98.63% from the company’s current price.

GPL opened at GBX 16.05 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £16.71 million and a PE ratio of -20.06. Graft Polymer has a one year low of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 22.46 ($0.27).

In other news, insider Roby Zomer bought 462,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($89,816.73).

About Graft Polymer (Get Rating)

Graft Polymer (UK) Plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer modification technologies and techniques in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company offers GRAFTABOND, a line of graft/block copolymers for combining various polymers with fiberglass, carbon fiber, mineral and natural fillers, and mixed polymer waste; GRAFTALEN, a line of reactive solid super-concentrates for polyolefin rheology modification, e-modulus enhancers, PET/PBT chain extenders, and AOX masterbatch; GRAFTAPOR, a line of porous polymer-carriers for use in liquid chemicals; and GRAFTAMID, a line of high-temperature elastomers based on nanostructured polyolefin-polyamide alloys for use in high-tech hardening modifiers in polyamide compounds, as well as use as an independent compound in hot melt adhesives.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graft Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graft Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.