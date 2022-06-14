Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $851.90

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 851.90 ($10.34) and last traded at GBX 855.90 ($10.39), with a volume of 81722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868.70 ($10.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.36) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grafton Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,382 ($16.77).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 946.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,059.44. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 43,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.32), for a total transaction of £407,273.16 ($494,323.53).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

