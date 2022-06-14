Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,059.44

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,059.44 ($12.86) and traded as low as GBX 861.30 ($10.45). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 868.70 ($10.54), with a volume of 401,170 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.36) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grafton Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,382 ($16.77).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 946.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,059.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 43,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.32), for a total value of £407,273.16 ($494,323.53).

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

