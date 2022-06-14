Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,300. The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.
Grafton Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GROUF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grafton Group (GROUF)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.