Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

Get Graham alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.