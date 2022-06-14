Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHMGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

