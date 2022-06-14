Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) were up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 308,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,965,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$817.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$221.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

