Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.38

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 1452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 67,006 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 192,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

