Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.59.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

