Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director David Matter Purchases 6,622 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director David Matter purchased 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $15,694.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,217 shares in the company, valued at $232,774.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.
Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
