Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director David Matter Purchases 6,622 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director David Matter purchased 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $15,694.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,217 shares in the company, valued at $232,774.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.