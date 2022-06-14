Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Matthew A. Drapkin Acquires 237,637 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 237,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $565,576.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,106.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.