Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Matthew A. Drapkin Acquires 237,637 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 237,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $565,576.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,106.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.21.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
