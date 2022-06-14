Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GPL stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.