Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.30) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

LON GGP opened at GBX 10.44 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £424.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75. Greatland Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 25 ($0.30).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.