Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE GHL opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.84). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,828.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,644,283. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Ferro bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 93,946 shares of company stock worth $1,147,962. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

