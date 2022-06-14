Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
GFM opened at GBX 93.75 ($1.14) on Tuesday. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.79. The company has a market cap of £163.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.77.
About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.