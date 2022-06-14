Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GFM opened at GBX 93.75 ($1.14) on Tuesday. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.79. The company has a market cap of £163.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.77.

About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

