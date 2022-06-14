Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $11.81

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.56. Grifols shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 5,722 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($22.50) to €21.40 ($22.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 69.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 269,365 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Grifols by 5.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 288,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 6.6% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 29.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,513,000 after buying an additional 315,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

