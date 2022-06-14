Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $11.81

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.56. Grifols shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 5,722 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($22.50) to €21.40 ($22.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.41.
About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.