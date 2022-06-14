Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Price Up 6%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.38 and last traded at $180.12. 1,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,232. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

