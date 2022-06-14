Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.8212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 26.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $1,678,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

