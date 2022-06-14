Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 44,507 shares.The stock last traded at $138.96 and had previously closed at $136.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.27.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $3.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.