Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.72

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 206642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5109 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

