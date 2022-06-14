Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $33.00

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $29.88. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

