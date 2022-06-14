GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.