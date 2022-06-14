GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXII traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 83,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,835. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.86.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

