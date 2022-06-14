H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.59.
H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)
H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.
