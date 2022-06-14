H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2044 per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

