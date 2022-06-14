Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.95

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

