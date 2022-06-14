Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($197.92) to €180.00 ($187.50) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of OTC:HVRRF opened at $148.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.29. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $148.70 and a 52-week high of $203.15.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.