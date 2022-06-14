Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,391.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($19.30) to GBX 1,530 ($18.57) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($17.96) to GBX 1,224 ($14.86) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,530 ($18.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($15.96) to GBX 1,205 ($14.63) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

HRGLY opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

