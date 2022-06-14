Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Roger McDowell Sells 20,000 Shares

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($6.89), for a total transaction of £113,600 ($137,880.81).

Roger McDowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Roger McDowell sold 17,800 shares of Hargreaves Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £100,036 ($121,417.65).

HSP opened at GBX 530 ($6.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 577.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 504.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Hargreaves Services Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 373 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 622.20 ($7.55). The company has a market capitalization of £171.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

