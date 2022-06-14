Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.30

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.30 and last traded at $80.44, with a volume of 2001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,927,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $94,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

