HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Stock Price Down 5%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.63. 3,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,308,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.61.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

