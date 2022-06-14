Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Gap Up to $13.85

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $14.49. Hawaiian shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 1,906 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $688.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,183,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 263,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,740,000 after acquiring an additional 143,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawaiian by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawaiian by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

