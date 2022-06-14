Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Frank E. Burkhead purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

