Head-To-Head Analysis: Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) versus Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal and Azenta are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Azenta shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Desktop Metal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Azenta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azenta has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Desktop Metal and Azenta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 0 3 3 0 2.50 Azenta 0 0 3 0 3.00

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 445.21%. Azenta has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Azenta.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal -173.46% -14.59% -13.30% Azenta 301.05% 4.28% 3.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Desktop Metal and Azenta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $112.41 million 5.24 -$240.33 million ($0.90) -2.09 Azenta $513.70 million 10.11 $110.75 million $29.55 2.34

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azenta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Azenta beats Desktop Metal on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer. In addition, it provides Xtreme 8K platform, designed for industrial, high-temperature production of end-use photopolymer parts, and uses high-powered light sources with a water-cooled DLP chip; Einstein series, designed for dental professionals which offers 3D printing; P4K platform offers series of advanced DLP printer models designed for volume production in precision applications; Envision One platform; which leverages patented CDLM technology for high-volume production of end-use photopolymer parts; D4K Pro platform, designed for jewelry and chairside settings; S-Max platform, which provides digital casting solution; and Robotic Additive Manufacturing, or RAM, platform that offers robotic 3D printing solutions. Further, the company offers S-Print, an entry-level solution for prototypes and small series production in digital casting applications; and 3D-Bioplotter platform which offers biofabrication solution. Additionally, the company provides binder jetting materials, DLP and CDLM photopolymer resins, BMD materials, micro-AFP materials, and bioprinting materials. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare and dental, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting; and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data management, virtualization and visualization of sample collections. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

