Head-To-Head Analysis: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) versus United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

This table compares United Microelectronics and POET Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $7.70 billion 2.64 $1.85 billion $0.96 8.53 POET Technologies $4.43 million 0.00 -$18.17 million ($0.05) N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 28.39% 24.35% 14.53% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Microelectronics and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 2 3 1 2.83 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

United Microelectronics beats POET Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

POET Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.