Head-To-Head Comparison: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) versus Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Orthofix Medical and Boston Scientific are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Boston Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 1.04 -$38.38 million ($1.86) -13.01 Boston Scientific $11.89 billion 4.24 $1.04 billion $0.53 66.61

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix Medical. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orthofix Medical and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boston Scientific 0 1 8 1 3.00

Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.72%. Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.54%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -7.96% 3.34% 2.41% Boston Scientific 6.65% 14.51% 7.48%

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Orthofix Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions, as well as markets regenerative non-tissue biologic solutions derived from synthetic materials. The Global Orthopedics segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

