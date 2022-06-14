Head-To-Head Comparison: Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) and Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) and Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greenwich LifeSciences and Terns Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Greenwich LifeSciences currently has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 911.67%. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 552.17%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.9% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -22.87% -22.49% Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.27% -29.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$4.57 million N/A N/A Terns Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 52.33 -$50.16 million ($2.01) -1.03

Greenwich LifeSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Greenwich LifeSciences beats Terns Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. It also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-601, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to orally be administered for NASH and metabolic diseases, such as obesity. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.