Head-To-Head Comparison: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 22.71% 7.80% 0.65% OP Bancorp 37.24% 19.90% 1.86%

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and OP Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 2.44 $253.94 million $3.95 12.38 OP Bancorp $80.18 million 2.00 $28.84 million $2.08 5.09

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares and OP Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 0 4 3 0 2.43 OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $70.36, suggesting a potential upside of 43.86%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats OP Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as information, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration services; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing working capital, internal growth, acquisitions, and business insurance premiums, as well as consumer loans; loans to exploration and production companies; mortgage finance loans; commercial real estate and residential homebuilder finance loans; first and second lien loans for the purpose of purchasing or constructing 1-4 family residential dwellings, as well as home equity revolving lines of credit and loans to purchase lots for future construction of 1-4 family residential dwellings; and real estate loans originated through a small business administration program, as well as equipment finance and leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card services; escrow services; personal wealth management and trust services; and depositors American Airlines AAdvantage miles. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About OP Bancorp (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of January 27, 2022, the company operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. It also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

