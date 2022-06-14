Head to Head Contrast: MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MaxCyte and SomaLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00

SomaLogic has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 229.37%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -41.15% -7.39% -6.78% SomaLogic N/A -20.87% -16.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MaxCyte and SomaLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 10.34 -$19.08 million ($0.17) -20.29 SomaLogic $81.63 million 10.34 -$87.55 million N/A N/A

MaxCyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SomaLogic.

Summary

MaxCyte beats SomaLogic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

