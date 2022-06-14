Head-To-Head Contrast: monday.com (MNDY) versus Its Peers

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare monday.com to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get monday.com alerts:

This table compares monday.com and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $308.15 million -$129.29 million -20.51 monday.com Competitors $1.72 billion $270.91 million -35,167.26

monday.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than monday.com. monday.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -43.90% -22.46% -16.92% monday.com Competitors -30.90% -63.44% -8.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for monday.com and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 2 11 0 2.85 monday.com Competitors 1581 10894 23602 518 2.63

monday.com currently has a consensus target price of $233.75, suggesting a potential upside of 151.64%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 75.96%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than its rivals.

About monday.com (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.