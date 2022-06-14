Head to Head Contrast: SentinelOne (S) vs. The Competition

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SentinelOne to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SentinelOne and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 4 12 0 2.75 SentinelOne Competitors 1582 10897 23604 518 2.63

SentinelOne currently has a consensus target price of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 83.09%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 76.59%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $204.80 million -$271.10 million -14.78 SentinelOne Competitors $1.72 billion $270.91 million -35,167.26

SentinelOne’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -121.43% -17.75% -14.76% SentinelOne Competitors -30.90% -63.44% -8.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

