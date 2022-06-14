Head to Head Review: Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) & The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -136.12% -44.06% -35.03% Nexters N/A N/A -44.47%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Glimpse Group and Nexters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Nexters’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 12.97 -$6.09 million N/A N/A Nexters $434.09 million 2.89 -$117.44 million N/A N/A

The Glimpse Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexters.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats Nexters on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies. The company also provides D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality, an enterprise-grade and easy-to-use solution for meeting others in VR; and Early Adopter, which offers immersive VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. In addition, it offers AUGGD that provides AR software and services primarily for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries; Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating web optimized 3D models, primarily for QReal; and custom specialized AR applications, and white label solutions and services. Further, the company provides Pagoni VR that offers VR video broadcasting solutions, which consists of Chimera that enables real-time communications between a presenter, and local and remote attendees in VR to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nexters (Get Rating)

Nexters Inc. operates as a game development company worldwide. It develops mobile, web, and social games. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

