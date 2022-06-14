Head-To-Head Review: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) vs. Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU)

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alexco Resource and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -90.08% -10.37% -9.02% Vista Gold N/A -77.99% -69.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexco Resource and Vista Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $17.16 million 7.98 -$2.51 million ($0.11) -7.65 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -7.14

Alexco Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alexco Resource and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexco Resource presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 286.40%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

