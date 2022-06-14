Head-To-Head Survey: Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) and Its Peers

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Brookfield Renewable to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -6.22% -2.08% -0.65% Brookfield Renewable Competitors -10.36% 7.53% 2.31%

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable’s rivals have a beta of -1.37, meaning that their average share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion $946.00 million -56.68 Brookfield Renewable Competitors $8.91 billion $499.21 million 16.36

Brookfield Renewable’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Brookfield Renewable. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Competitors 555 3297 3078 59 2.38

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.21%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Brookfield Renewable pays out -206.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 64.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

